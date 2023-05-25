“Smoked Old Fashioned Cocktail recipe”: Recipe for a Smoky Old Fashioned Cocktail

Smoked Old Fashioned Cocktail Recipe

If you’re a fan of classic cocktails, you’ve probably heard of the Old Fashioned. This timeless drink is a favorite among whiskey lovers, and it’s easy to see why. The combination of whiskey, bitters, sugar, and a twist of citrus creates a complex and flavorful drink that’s perfect for sipping on a cozy evening. But what if you could take the Old Fashioned to the next level? Enter the Smoked Old Fashioned Cocktail. This twist on the classic recipe adds a smoky flavor that takes the drink to a whole new level. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

2 oz. bourbon or rye whiskey

1 sugar cube

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

1 orange peel

1 cherry

Smoking gun and applewood chips

Instructions:

Place the sugar cube in an Old Fashioned glass. Add the bitters and a splash of water to the glass. Muddle the sugar cube until it is dissolved. Add a large ice cube to the glass. Pour the whiskey over the ice cube. Using a smoking gun, smoke the cocktail with applewood chips for 20-30 seconds. Garnish with a twist of orange peel and a cherry.

How to Smoke a Cocktail:

Smoking a cocktail may seem intimidating, but it’s actually quite easy with the right tools. To smoke a cocktail, you’ll need a smoking gun and some wood chips. Applewood chips work well for this recipe, but you can experiment with different types of wood to find the flavor you like best.

To smoke the cocktail, fill the smoking gun with wood chips and light them. Place the hose of the smoking gun into the glass and let the smoke fill the glass for 20-30 seconds. Remove the hose and cover the glass with a coaster or lid to trap the smoke inside. Let the smoke infuse the cocktail for a few minutes before enjoying.

Tips and Variations:

Here are a few tips and variations to help you make the perfect Smoked Old Fashioned Cocktail:

Use a high-quality bourbon or rye whiskey for the best flavor.

Experiment with different types of bitters to find the flavor you like best.

Add a splash of soda water to the cocktail if you prefer a lighter drink.

Try smoking the cocktail with different types of wood chips for a unique flavor.

For a sweeter drink, use a sugar cube and muddle it with the bitters and water. For a less sweet drink, use simple syrup instead of a sugar cube.

Conclusion:

The Smoked Old Fashioned Cocktail is a delicious twist on a classic drink. The smoky flavor adds a new dimension to the cocktail that’s perfect for sipping on a cozy evening. With a few simple ingredients and a smoking gun, you can create a unique and flavorful drink that’s sure to impress your guests. Give it a try and let us know what you think!

