smoked sausage pizza recipe: “Deep Dish Pizza with Smoked Sausage, Mushrooms, and Pesto”

How to Make a Smoked Sausage, Mushroom and Pesto Deep Dish Pizza

Long weekends and pizza are a match made in heaven. Whether you are cooking for a gathering or just want to indulge in a delicious meal, this deep dish pizza recipe is sure to impress. The rectangular shape of the pizza makes it easy to cut into small squares to feed a crowd, without having to maneuver around the toppings to cut skinny little triangles. If you prefer a thinner crust, simply bake in a larger dish and increase the toppings.

What sets this pizza apart from others is the way the smoked sausage “cups” with the heat, creating a satisfying visual and taste experience. Any smoked sausage or salami can be used for this recipe. Make sure to enjoy this pizza piping hot, while the toppings are nice and juicy and the cheese is oozing. Plan ahead to allow time for kneading and proving, starting the dough first thing in the morning, so it is ready for lunch.

To make the pizza dough, start by stirring yeast with sugar and warm water in a bowl to dissolve. Place flour into the bowl of a stand mixer with a dough hook. Turn the speed to medium-low and, with the mixer running, slowly pour in the water. Continue mixing for 15 minutes until smooth and elastic. Add salt and knead to combine. Lightly oil a large bowl and add the dough. Cover with a damp tea towel and leave to rise in a warm spot for 4 hours.

Once the dough has risen, transfer it to a clean work surface and briefly knead. Lightly grease a medium rectangular tray and add the dough. Gently stretch outwards to evenly cover the base. Cover with a damp tea towel and leave in a warm spot to rise for an additional 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 220C.

When the base has risen, spread pesto evenly over it. Top with the sliced mushrooms, cheddar, sausage slices, sundried tomatoes, and olives. Bake for 15 minutes, until nicely browned and the sausage is well cooked. Serve piping hot!

This recipe is not only delicious but also versatile. You can experiment with different toppings, such as pepperoni, bell peppers, or onions. You can also adjust the amount of cheese and pesto according to your taste. The pizza can be served as a main dish or as an appetizer, depending on the occasion.

In conclusion, this smoked sausage, mushroom, and pesto deep dish pizza is a perfect meal for a long winter weekend. With its hearty and flavorful toppings and soft and chewy crust, it is sure to satisfy your cravings. So, why not try this recipe and impress your friends and family with your culinary skills?

