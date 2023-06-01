Smokey Eye Tutorial: Part 2: Giving a Subscriber a Makeover and Tutorial on Creating a Smokey Eye Look on @abhilasha_ahuja_ by Anshika Soni

I Did My Subscriber’s Makeover Pt.2 | Smokey Eye Look Tutorial on @abhilasha_ahuja_ |Anshika Soni

Introduction

In this article, I will be sharing the second part of my subscriber’s makeover where I did a smokey eye look on @abhilasha_ahuja_. I am Anshika Soni, a professional makeup artist, and I love to create different looks on my clients. This time, I had the opportunity to create a smokey eye look on one of my subscribers, and I am excited to share the process with you all.

The Process

The first step in creating a smokey eye look is to apply a base eyeshadow. I used a light brown shade on Abhilasha’s eyelids and blended it well. Then, I applied a darker brown shade on the crease of her eyelids and blended it in a circular motion. The key to creating a smokey eye look is to blend the eyeshadows well, so there are no harsh lines.

Next, I applied black eyeshadow on the outer corner of her eyelids and blended it well towards the crease. I also applied the black eyeshadow on the lower lash line and blended it well. Then, I used a small brush to apply black eyeshadow on the upper lash line to create a winged eyeliner effect.

After applying the black eyeshadow, I used a clean brush to blend all the eyeshadows together. This step is crucial as it helps to create a seamless look and eliminate any harsh lines. I also applied a shimmery gold eyeshadow on the inner corner of her eyelids to add some sparkle.

Once the eyeshadow was done, I applied eyeliner on the upper lash line and waterline. I used a black kajal pencil to apply the eyeliner, and I smudged it slightly to create a soft look. Then, I applied mascara on her eyelashes to make them look fuller and longer.

The Final Look

The final look was stunning. Abhilasha’s eyes looked mesmerizing, and the smokey eye look made them stand out. The brown and black eyeshadows blended well together, and the shimmery gold eyeshadow added some glamour to the overall look. The eyeliner and mascara accentuated her eyes and made them look more prominent.

Conclusion

Creating a smokey eye look can seem daunting, but with the right technique, it can be easily achieved. It is essential to blend the eyeshadows well and use a light hand while applying the black eyeshadow. The key to creating a smokey eye look is to keep it simple and not overdo it.

I hope this tutorial was helpful and gave you some insights into creating a smokey eye look. If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to leave them in the comments below. Don’t forget to follow me on @anshika_soni_makeup_artist for more makeup tutorials and updates.

