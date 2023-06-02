Sung YT, Hsiao CT, Chang IJ, Lin YC, Yueh CY: Smoking and diabetes risk. : Smoking and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A Review of the Literature.

A retrospective cohort study conducted by Sung YT et al. in 2016 found that smoking cessation can increase the risk of newly diagnosed diabetes mellitus in the short-term, independent of weight gain. Chang CH and Chuang LM investigated the relationship between fetal exposure to parental smoking and the risk of type 2 diabetes, and found that lifestyle-related factors may play a more significant role. Ligthart S et al. discovered that tobacco smoking is associated with DNA methylation of diabetes susceptibility genes. Valdivielso P et al. found that smoking and postprandial triglycerides are linked to vascular disease in patients with type 2 diabetes. Chang SA investigated the relationship between smoking and type 2 diabetes mellitus. Haire-Joshu D et al. and Ford SK and Shilliday BB both explored smoking and diabetes, with the former discussing mortality risk and the latter offering suggestions for helping patients quit smoking. Other studies have investigated the impact of smoking on macrovascular events, microvascular complications, coronary artery disease, stroke, and mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes. Hokanson JM et al. and Gaede P et al. both explored the effects of integrated tobacco cessation counseling and multifactorial interventions, respectively, on patients with diabetes. Clair C et al. examined the association between smoking cessation, weight change, and cardiovascular disease in adults with and without diabetes. Rehman H et al. and Gupta N et al. discussed the potential for mobile health technology and periodontal health, respectively, in the management of diabetes and smoking.

