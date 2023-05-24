“smoky chicken tikka briyani recipe”: Recipe for Smoky Chicken Tikka Gravy Biryani

Smoky Chicken Tikka Gravy Biryani Recipe

Introduction

Biryani is a classic Indian dish that is enjoyed by many around the world. It is a rice-based dish that is typically made with meat, spices, and vegetables. The smoky chicken tikka gravy biryani is a delicious variation of this classic dish.

Ingredients

2 cups basmati rice

500g boneless chicken

1 cup yogurt

3 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 onions, sliced

3 tomatoes, chopped

4 green chilies, chopped

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp oil

2 bay leaves

2 cinnamon sticks

4 cardamom pods

4 cloves

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

Salt to taste

Water as required

Method

Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 minutes. Cut the boneless chicken into small pieces and marinate it with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, and lemon juice. Keep it aside for 30 minutes. Heat oil and butter in a pan. Add bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, cloves, cumin seeds, and fennel seeds. Fry for a minute. Add sliced onions and fry till they become golden brown. Add chopped tomatoes and green chilies. Fry till they become soft and mushy. Add tomato paste and salt to taste. Fry for a minute. Add marinated chicken. Fry for 10 minutes or until the chicken is cooked. Add water and let it come to a boil. Reduce the flame and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the soaked rice in a separate pot. Drain the water and keep it aside. Once the chicken is cooked and the gravy is thick, add the cooked rice on top of the chicken gravy. Spread it evenly. Cover the pot with a lid and let it cook on low flame for 10 minutes or until the rice is cooked and fluffy. Switch off the flame and let it rest for 5 minutes. Gently mix the rice and chicken gravy. Serve hot with raita and salad.

Conclusion

The smoky chicken tikka gravy biryani is a flavorful and delicious dish that is perfect for any occasion. The combination of spices and the smoky flavor makes this biryani stand out from the rest. This recipe is easy to follow and can be prepared with minimal effort. Serve it with raita and salad to make it a complete meal. Enjoy!

