S’mores Dip Recipe: Lauren Lane’s Recipe for a Delicious Oven S’mores Dip

Indulge in a Sweet Treat with This Oven S’mores Dip Recipe

If you’re in the mood for a delectable dessert that’s easy to make and perfect for sharing, then you’ve come to the right place! Culinarian Lauren Lane has shared her recipe for oven s’mores dip with FOX4, and it’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

This recipe takes only a handful of ingredients, most of which you probably already have in your pantry. You’ll need 2 tablespoons of butter, 1 ½ cups of chocolate chips (either semi-sweet, milk chocolate, or a combination of the two), and 15 jumbo marshmallows, halved. However, if you want to add some extra flavor to your dip, Lane recommends adding some of the optional ingredients listed in the recipe, such as sea salt, peanuts, chopped bacon, dollops of peanut butter, or shredded coconut.

To start the recipe, preheat your oven to 450°F and place an 8-inch cast iron skillet on the center rack. Once the oven is preheated, carefully remove the skillet from the oven using a pot holder. Add 2 tablespoons of butter to the skillet and swirl it around so that the melted butter coats the bottom and sides of the skillet.

Next, pour the chocolate chips into an even layer in the skillet. If you want to add any of the optional ingredients, such as sea salt or peanuts, sprinkle them on top of the chocolate chips. Then, carefully arrange the halved marshmallows over the chocolate chips, making sure to cover the chocolate completely.

Bake the skillet in the oven for 4-7 minutes or until the marshmallows are toasted to your preference. Lane recommends watching them closely and turning on the broiler for just a bit if they aren’t brown enough after baking. Once the marshmallows are toasted and browned, use an oven mitt to remove the skillet from the oven and allow it to rest for a couple of minutes.

Finally, it’s time to enjoy your oven s’mores dip! This recipe is versatile and can be served with a variety of dippers, such as graham crackers, potato chips, strawberries, pretzels, apple slices, or cookies. Simply scoop up some of the dip with your favorite dippers and indulge in the sweet, gooey goodness.

Overall, this oven s’mores dip is a fun and easy dessert that’s perfect for sharing with friends and family. Whether you’re hosting a party or just in the mood for a sweet treat, give this recipe a try and enjoy the deliciousness!

News Source : Makenzie Koch

Source Link :Oven S’mores Dip Recipe from Lauren Lane/