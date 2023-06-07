Smriti Khanna Networth: A Sneak Peek into Smriti Khanna’s Life in 2023: Age, Husband, Boyfriend, Biography, Cars, House, Family, Income and Net Worth

Smriti Khanna Lifestyle 2023: Age, Husband, Boyfriend, Biography, Cars, House, Family, Income & Net Worth

Smriti Khanna is a popular Indian television actress who rose to fame with her role in the hit TV show “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.” She has also appeared in other popular shows like “Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki” and “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?…Ek Baar Phir.” In this article, we will take a closer look at Smriti Khanna’s lifestyle in 2023, including her age, husband, boyfriend, biography, cars, house, family, income, and net worth.

Age and Personal Life

Smriti Khanna was born on 6 July 1990 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. As of 2023, she will be 33 years old. She is a graduate in journalism and mass communication from Delhi University. Smriti is married to her long-time boyfriend Gautam Gupta since 2017. The couple had a baby girl in 2020 named Anayka.

Biography

Smriti Khanna started her career as a model and later made her debut in the television industry with the popular show “Itti Si Khushi” in 2014. She gained immense popularity and fan-following with her portrayal of the character of Ritika in the show “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.” Since then, she has appeared in several other shows and has won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant acting skills.

Cars and House

As of 2023, Smriti Khanna is living with her family in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She has not revealed much about her car collection, but she is often seen driving her Audi Q5 on the streets of Mumbai.

Family

Smriti Khanna belongs to a Hindu family. Her father’s name is not known, but her mother’s name is Vandana Khanna. She has a younger brother named Anmol Khanna. Smriti is very close to her family, and she often shares pictures with them on her social media handles.

Income and Net Worth

Smriti Khanna is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry. She has worked in several hit TV shows and has won the hearts of millions of fans. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She earns a considerable amount of money from her acting projects, brand endorsements, and social media promotions.

Boyfriend and Husband

Smriti Khanna was in a relationship with her co-star from the show “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi,” Gautam Gupta. The couple dated for a few years before getting engaged in 2017. They tied the knot in November 2017 in a grand ceremony attended by their family and friends from the industry. Gautam Gupta is also an actor and has appeared in shows like “Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan” and “Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.”

Conclusion

Smriti Khanna is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in the Indian television industry. With her brilliant acting skills and charming personality, she has won the hearts of millions of fans. As of 2023, she is happily married to Gautam Gupta and is enjoying her life with her family. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors.

