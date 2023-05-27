“Snapchat unblock tutorial”: Tutorial: How to Unblock a User on Snapchat

How to Unblock Someone on Snapchat (Tutorial)

Are you looking to unblock someone on Snapchat? It’s a pretty straightforward process, and we’re here to guide you through it. Whether you accidentally blocked someone or you’ve had a change of heart, here’s how to unblock someone on Snapchat.

Step 1: Open Snapchat

First things first, open the Snapchat app on your mobile device. Ensure that you’re logged in with your account credentials.

Step 2: Go to Your Profile

Next, tap on your profile picture located in the top left corner of the screen. This will take you to your profile page.

Step 3: Access Your Blocked List

On your profile page, click on the gear icon located in the top right corner of the screen. This will take you to your settings page. Scroll down until you find the ‘Blocked’ option under the ‘Who Can’ section and click on it.

Step 4: Unblock the User

Now you will see a list of users that you have blocked. Scroll through the list and find the user that you want to unblock. Once you find their name, click on it. This will take you to their profile page.

On their profile page, you will see a ‘Blocked’ button. Click on it, and you will be asked if you’re sure you want to unblock the user. Confirm that you want to unblock them, and they will be removed from your blocked list.

Step 5: Add the User as a Friend

After unblocking the user, you’ll need to add them as a friend again. To do this, go back to your profile page by clicking on your profile picture in the top left corner.

Click on the ‘Add Friends’ option and then type in the user’s username or phone number. Click on the ‘Add’ button next to their name, and a request will be sent to them.

Step 6: Wait for Acceptance

The user will receive your friend request, and they will need to accept it before you can start snapping each other again.

Once they accept your request, you’ll be able to see their snaps and stories again, and they’ll be able to see yours.

Conclusion

Unblocking someone on Snapchat is easy and straightforward. Just follow these simple steps, and you’ll be able to unblock anyone in no time. Remember that once you unblock someone, you’ll need to add them as a friend again before you can start snapping each other.

If you’re still having trouble unblocking someone on Snapchat, you can contact Snapchat support for further assistance. Happy snapping!

