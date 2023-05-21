Sneak Preview: Karaoke Version of “Kill For Me” by Obituary – WRATHAOKE #shorts

WRATHAOKE – Obituary – Kill For Me (Karaoke sneak preview) #shorts

Introduction

WRATHAOKE is a heavy metal band that has been making waves in the music industry. Their unique blend of heavy metal and horror themes has gained them a loyal following. The band recently released a new song titled “Kill For Me,” and they have shared a sneak preview of the karaoke version of the song on their YouTube channel. In this article, we will take a closer look at the band, the song, and what fans can expect from the karaoke version.

About WRATHAOKE

WRATHAOKE is a heavy metal band that was formed in 2019. The band is made up of four members: Jake (vocals), Tim (guitar), Mike (bass), and Alex (drums). The band’s music is heavily influenced by horror movies and themes, which is evident in their lyrics and music videos.

The band released their debut album, “The Horror Within,” in 2020, which received critical acclaim from fans and critics alike. The album featured songs like “The Butcher,” “Nightmare,” and “The Possession.” The band has been on tour since the release of the album and has gained a loyal following of metalheads.

About the Song

“Kill For Me” is the latest single from WRATHAOKE. The song is a fast-paced, heavy metal track that is sure to get fans headbanging. The lyrics tell the story of a twisted love affair between two people who are willing to do anything for each other, even if it means killing.

The song features Jake’s powerful vocals, which are perfectly complemented by Tim’s shredding guitar riffs and Alex’s thunderous drumming. The bassline, played by Mike, adds a groove to the song that will get fans moving.

Karaoke Sneak Preview

WRATHAOKE recently shared a sneak preview of the karaoke version of “Kill For Me” on their YouTube channel. The karaoke version features the instrumental track of the song, with the lyrics displayed on the screen for fans to sing along.

The karaoke version is perfect for fans who want to sing along to their favorite WRATHAOKE songs. The instrumental track is just as heavy and fast-paced as the original version, so fans can still headbang and mosh while singing along.

Conclusion

WRATHAOKE is a band that is taking the heavy metal world by storm. Their unique blend of heavy metal and horror themes has gained them a loyal following of metalheads. “Kill For Me” is the latest single from the band, and the karaoke sneak preview is sure to get fans excited.

The karaoke version of the song is perfect for fans who want to sing along to their favorite WRATHAOKE songs. The instrumental track is just as heavy and fast-paced as the original version, so fans can still headbang and mosh while singing along. WRATHAOKE is a band that fans should keep an eye on, as they are sure to continue making waves in the heavy metal world.

