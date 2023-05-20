Sneak Preview of Karaoke Version of Obituary’s “Dying” by WRATHAOKE #shorts

WRATHAOKE: Obituary – Dying (Karaoke Sneak Preview) #shorts

WRATHAOKE is a unique karaoke experience that brings together the world of heavy metal and karaoke. The latest addition to the WRATHAOKE catalog is Obituary’s “Dying,” which is sure to bring out the headbanger in all of us.

What is WRATHAOKE?

WRATHAOKE is a karaoke experience that combines traditional karaoke with heavy metal music. Participants can choose from a selection of metal songs to sing along to, complete with on-screen lyrics and visuals. The experience is designed to be immersive, with a full stage setup and sound system that makes you feel like you’re performing in front of a crowd.

Obituary’s “Dying”

Obituary is a death metal band from Florida that formed in 1984. “Dying” is one of their most iconic songs, released in 1990 on their album “Cause of Death.” The song is known for its heavy guitar riffs, powerful vocals, and intense drumming.

The WRATHAOKE version of “Dying” features on-screen lyrics and visuals that match the song’s intensity. The visuals include images of skulls, flames, and other metal-inspired imagery. The song is a perfect choice for anyone who loves heavy metal music and wants to sing along to a classic metal anthem.

Why choose WRATHAOKE?

If you’re a fan of heavy metal music, then WRATHAOKE is the perfect karaoke experience for you. It allows you to sing along to your favorite metal songs in a fun and immersive environment. You can let loose and scream your heart out without worrying about being judged by others.

WRATHAOKE is also great for parties and events. It’s a unique way to entertain your guests and get them involved in the fun. You can choose from a selection of metal songs to cater to everyone’s tastes and preferences.

How to participate in WRATHAOKE

Participating in WRATHAOKE is easy. All you need to do is find a venue that offers the experience. You can search online for venues in your area or ask your local karaoke bar if they offer WRATHAOKE.

Once you’ve found a venue, you can choose your song and get ready to rock out. The on-screen lyrics and visuals will guide you through the song, and the sound system will make you feel like you’re performing on stage. It’s a fun and immersive experience that you won’t forget.

Conclusion

WRATHAOKE is a unique karaoke experience that combines the worlds of heavy metal and karaoke. The latest addition to the catalog is Obituary’s “Dying,” a classic metal anthem that’s sure to get your blood pumping. If you’re a fan of heavy metal music, then WRATHAOKE is the perfect way to let loose and have fun. So why not give it a try and see for yourself?

