Sneak Preview of Karaoke Version of “The End Complete” by Obituary – WRATHAOKE #shorts

WRATHAOKE – Obituary – The End Complete (Karaoke sneak preview) #shorts

WRATHAOKE has released a new karaoke version of their classic death metal song “The End Complete.” The song was originally released in 1992 as the title track of their fourth album, and now fans can sing along with the band’s brutal lyrics and crushing riffs.

The Band

WRATHAOKE is a death metal band from Florida that formed in 1984. The band’s original lineup included vocalist John Tardy, guitarists Allen West and Trevor Peres, bassist Frank Watkins, and drummer Donald Tardy. The band is known for their aggressive sound and intense live shows, and their music has influenced countless other death metal bands over the years.

The Song

“The End Complete” is a classic death metal song that showcases WRATHAOKE’s signature sound. The song begins with a slow, ominous riff before exploding into a frenzy of blast beats and brutal vocals. The lyrics deal with themes of death and the afterlife, and the band’s aggressive playing style perfectly matches the song’s dark subject matter.

The Karaoke Version

The new karaoke version of “The End Complete” allows fans to sing along with the band’s brutal lyrics. The video features the song’s lyrics displayed on screen, as well as a bouncing ball to help fans keep time with the music. The instrumental track is played in the background, allowing fans to sing over the top of it.

The karaoke version of “The End Complete” is a great way for fans to get involved with the band’s music and feel like they’re a part of the action. It’s also a fun way to practice singing death metal vocals and improve your skills.

The Legacy of WRATHAOKE

WRATHAOKE is one of the most influential death metal bands of all time, and their music has inspired countless other artists in the genre. They have released 10 studio albums over the years, and their music continues to be celebrated by fans around the world.

The band’s legacy is also tied to their intense live shows, which are known for their high energy and brutal sound. The band has toured extensively over the years, and they continue to be a popular live act today.

Conclusion

The new karaoke version of “The End Complete” is a great way for fans to get involved with WRATHAOKE’s music and feel like they’re a part of the action. The band’s brutal sound and intense live shows have made them one of the most influential death metal bands of all time, and their legacy continues to be celebrated by fans around the world.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of death metal or just looking for a fun way to practice your singing skills, the new karaoke version of “The End Complete” is definitely worth checking out.

