“Sneh Desai biography”: The Untold Story of Sneh Desai: Revealing the Man Behind the Name

Sneh Desai is a renowned motivational speaker, life coach, and author from Gujarat, India. He is known for his inspiring speeches and seminars that help people achieve their goals, overcome their fears, and lead a happy and fulfilling life. Sneh Desai has touched the lives of millions of people through his books, audios, and videos, which are available in various languages.

Early Life and Education

Sneh Desai was born in a middle-class family in the city of Surat, Gujarat, in 1965. His father was a businessman, and his mother was a homemaker. Sneh Desai was the youngest of six siblings. He grew up in a joint family and learned the values of love, respect, and discipline from his parents and elders.

Sneh Desai completed his schooling in Surat and then went to Ahmedabad for his higher studies. He graduated with a degree in Commerce from Gujarat University in 1986. After that, he pursued a course in Chartered Accountancy but could not complete it due to personal reasons.

Early Career

After leaving his CA course, Sneh Desai started working as a sales executive in a textile company. He worked hard to achieve his targets and soon became the top performer in his team. However, he was not satisfied with his job and wanted to do something more meaningful in life.

In 1989, Sneh Desai came across the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, who inspired him to pursue a career in spirituality and self-help. He started reading books on these subjects and attending seminars and workshops. He also started giving speeches and counseling sessions to his colleagues and friends.

Establishment of Snehworld

In 1998, Sneh Desai founded Snehworld, a personal development company that aims to help people achieve their full potential. Snehworld provides various services like seminars, workshops, coaching, and consulting, to individuals, groups, and organizations.

Sneh Desai has also written several books on personal growth, which are bestsellers in India and abroad. Some of his popular books are “Wake Up and Live the Life You Love,” “Stop Existing Start Living,” “The Secret of Success,” and “Freedom from Fear.”

Contribution to Society

Apart from his professional work, Sneh Desai is also involved in various social activities. He runs a charity organization called Sneh Foundation, which works for the welfare of children and elders. Sneh Foundation provides free education, healthcare, and food to underprivileged children and supports old age homes and orphanages.

Sneh Desai also conducts free seminars and workshops for students, teachers, and government officials. He has addressed more than 10 million people in his career and has received numerous awards and recognitions for his work.

Personal Life

Sneh Desai is a family man and has been married to his wife, Hemali Desai, for over 30 years. They have two children, a son, and a daughter, who are also involved in the family business. Sneh Desai is known for his simplicity, humility, and compassion, and is respected by his colleagues and followers.

Conclusion

Sneh Desai is a true inspiration for anyone who wants to achieve success and happiness in life. His journey from a sales executive to a renowned motivational speaker and author is a testament to the power of hard work, persistence, and passion. Sneh Desai’s message of self-awareness, self-control, and self-improvement has helped millions of people transform their lives and achieve their dreams.

