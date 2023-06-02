Snoop Dogg, LeBron James, Top 5 Laker.: Snoop Dogg Disagrees with LeBron James Ranking Among Top 5 Lakers of All Time

Snoop Dogg Names His Top 5 Lakers of All Time, LeBron James Not Included

Snoop Dogg is one of the most iconic Los Angeles Lakers fans, and his opinions on basketball typically make waves throughout the NBA season. While he has shown a ton of love to LeBron James in the past, the Death Row legend pumped the brakes on Bron’s Laker legacy when it comes to him being a Top 5 player to don the purple and gold.

Last week, Snoop joined The Pivot Podcast where he named his Top 5 Lakers ever, and King James was noticeably absent from his list. “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — formerly known as Lou Alcindor until Malcolm got ahold of ’em. Magic ‘Earvin’ Johnson out of East Lansing. Do you understand me? Kobe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant. Oh lord, it’s finna get hard. Shaquille ‘The Real Deal’ O’Neal.”

Tha Doggfather then wiped away LeBron and Anthony Davis as possibilities for the fifth spot: “It ain’t none of them new guys. They ain’t done enough.”

After rattling off several Laker legends like Jerry West, Michael Cooper, and James Worthy, Snoop settled on Wilt Chamberlain. “I’ma go with Wilt The Stilt! He averaged 50 points a game, man,” Snoop declared. “This before cameras — he probably had 70.”

While LeBron James has more work to do in a Lakers jersey for Snoop to consider him in the Top 5, he’ll look to deliver a second title to Los Angeles next season after the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals this year.

Although, LeBron is reportedly mulling retirement at 38 years old as he heads into a 21st season. He’s still on the Lakers’ books for $53million next season, which would be his sixth in Los Angeles.

While there have been times Snoop has taken his frustration out on Lakers like Anthony Davis or Troy Brown Jr. in the past, the Long Beach rap legend seems to be okay with how the season turned out after starting 2-10 and landing in the Western Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg recently revealed that he almost joined the U.S. Air Force before he pursued music. For Memorial Day on Monday (May 29), the West Coast rap legend took to Instagram to pay tribute to all the troops, while explaining how he had planned to sign up to the military when he was a teen — before backing out at the last second.

Snoop’s Top 5 Laker List:

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2. Magic Johnson

3. Kobe Bryant

4. Shaquille O’Neal

5. Wilt Chamberlain

