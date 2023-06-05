Snow brush with detachable ice scraper. : A 27-Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper with Foam Grip for Cars, Trucks, SUVs by AstroAI (Made with Heavy Duty ABS and PVC Brush)

AstroAI Heavy Duty ABS and PVC Snow Brush with Detachable Ice Scraper, Ergonomic Foam Grip for SUVs, Cars, and Trucks (27 Inch)



Winter weather can be tough on vehicles, and it’s important to make sure you have the right tools to handle it. The AstroAI 27 Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper with Ergonomic Foam Grip is one such tool that can make the task of clearing snow and ice from your car much easier. This heavy-duty brush and scraper combination is built to last, with high-strength ABS shaft, PC bristles, and EVA cotton handle that can withstand even the most severe winter conditions.

The AstroAI 27 Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper is designed to help you push and scrape snow and ice off your vehicle without damaging your windshield or paint. Its integrated knuckles make it easy to break up ice, while the brush head quickly removes loose snow from your car’s windshields, roofs, doors, hoods, and side mirrors. With a 27-inch long shaft, this tool provides added reach for cars, and the 7-inch brush head moves quickly across windscreens. The 4.5-inch ice scraper gets deep down under without scratching, making this tool a must-have for anyone living in a snowy climate.

One of the standout features of the AstroAI 27 Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper is its ability to be divided and conquered. The brush and scraper can be quickly separated for easier handling or dividing up work. This tool stores easily both while connected and detached, making it a convenient addition to any winter emergency kit. Plus, with a 1-year warranty provided by AstroAI, you can be sure that you’re getting a quality product that will last for years to come.

In conclusion, the AstroAI 27 Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper with Ergonomic Foam Grip is a heavy-duty winter tool that can make clearing snow and ice off your car much easier. With a durable construction that can withstand even the harshest winter conditions, this brush and scraper combination is a must-have for anyone living in a snowy climate. Its ability to be divided and conquered makes it a convenient addition to any winter emergency kit, while its 1-year warranty provides peace of mind that you’re getting a quality product that will last for years to come. So, if you’re looking for a reliable and durable snow brush and ice scraper, the AstroAI 27 Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper is the perfect tool for you.



