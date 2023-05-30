Soap actor Jefferson Machado found murdered, former TV employee and friend Bruno de Souza identified as suspect

Jefferson Machado : Soap Actor Jefferson Machado’s Murder Investigation: Friend Bruno de Souza Identified as Suspect

The murder of soap actor Jefferson Machado is being investigated by authorities after his body was found buried in a wooden trunk beneath an outhouse in Rio de Janeiro. Bruno de Souza, a former television employee and friend of Machado, is a suspect in the case. De Souza had rented the property where Machado’s body was found six feet under a concrete floor on May 22, 2023, just one month prior. Despite not being charged with any crime, de Souza’s defense team claims that he is awaiting the results of the ongoing investigation. Machado’s mother revealed that her son had paid de Souza a total of 16,000 reais in three installments for assistance in securing a role in a TV Globo soap opera. Machado was registered as a missing person by the police on February 9, and investigators believe that he may have been killed in January. The case continues to be investigated as evidence is gathered.

News Source : MEAWW

