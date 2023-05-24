“soaring sky pretty cure switch”: Switch game Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure – Soaring! Puzzle Collection revealed

D3 Publisher Announces Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure – Soaring! Puzzle Collection for Switch

D3 Publisher has recently announced the launch of Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure – Soaring! Puzzle Collection for the Nintendo Switch. The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has revealed that the game will hit the shelves on August 10 in Japan and will cost 4,400 yen.

The Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure – Soaring! Puzzle Collection game will feature ten mini-games, including jigsaw puzzles, spot the difference games, bubble-bubble (Puzzle Bobble), word puzzles, and more. The game aims to provide players with a fun and challenging puzzle experience while enjoying the colorful and vibrant world of Pretty Cure.

Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure – Soaring! Puzzle Collection is part of the Pretty Cure franchise, a popular anime series that revolves around a group of magical girls who fight against evil forces to protect the world. The series has gained a massive following over the years, with various merchandise and spin-off games being released to cater to the fans.

The upcoming puzzle game will feature characters from the latest installment of the franchise, Healin’ Good Pretty Cure. Players will get to solve puzzles with the help of Cure Grace, Cure Fontaine, Cure Sparkle, and the other magical girls from the series.

The game’s mini-games will offer a variety of challenges to players of all ages. Jigsaw puzzles will test players’ problem-solving skills as they piece together images of the Pretty Cure characters. Spot the difference games will require keen observation and attention to detail. Bubble-bubble (Puzzle Bobble) will test players’ aim and reflexes as they shoot bubbles to clear the board. Word puzzles will challenge players’ vocabulary and spelling.

The game’s colorful and vibrant graphics will bring the world of Pretty Cure to life. The game will feature a mix of 2D and 3D visuals, with characters and backgrounds rendered in a charming, anime-inspired style. The game’s soundtrack will also feature catchy tunes and upbeat melodies that will keep players engaged and motivated.

Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure – Soaring! Puzzle Collection is a great addition to the Nintendo Switch’s library of puzzle games. The game promises to provide hours of fun and challenging gameplay for fans of the Pretty Cure franchise and puzzle game enthusiasts alike. With its colorful visuals, catchy soundtrack, and varied mini-games, the game is sure to be a hit among players of all ages.

In conclusion, Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure – Soaring! Puzzle Collection for the Nintendo Switch is a game that fans of the Pretty Cure franchise and puzzle game enthusiasts should not miss. With its fun and challenging mini-games, colorful visuals, and catchy soundtrack, the game promises to provide hours of entertainment. The game will be available on August 10 in Japan for 4,400 yen.

News Source : Gematsu

Source Link :Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure – Soaring! Puzzle Collection announced for Switch/