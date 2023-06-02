“sober anniversary”: Ten Years Sober: My Journey to Sobriety

Simon Hughes, a former drug addict who is now a counselor and founder of the charity The Big Issue Australia, shares his journey to recovery and offers insights on how to help loved ones struggling with addiction.

Hughes started experimenting with marijuana in his late teens and self-medicating with it in his mid-20s to cope with a high-pressure sales job. He then progressed to harder drugs like speed, ecstasy, and hallucinogens before moving on to ice, which led to frightening psychotic episodes. His parents, who had no experience with people taking drugs, initially did everything they could to help him, paying fines, letting him stay with them, and lending him money. However, they later realized that they had been enabling him and kicked him out of home, which led him to hit rock bottom and propelled him onto the path of recovery.

Hughes believes that a person must have had enough and wants to do the work themselves to recover from addiction. Families pushing their loved ones into rehab may not work unless the person is ready to change. He suggests that families force a “rock bottom” and tell the addict that they cannot support them anymore if they want to keep using and drinking. It is tough, but by enabling the addict, families are only hurting themselves more, and the chances of recovery are slimmer.

According to Hughes, finding passions, hobbies, and purpose helps keep one clean. It is about finding whatever gets you out of bed. He loves electronic music and volunteers at PBS community radio, runs a comedy club, has a mushroom farm, is part of a community garden, and is studying his masters in counseling. He practices gratitude every day and combats any resentments he has with an attitude of gratitude.

Addiction knows no boundaries and affects everyone, from school teachers to lawyers to nurses to pilots to the person on a park bench. Telling kids that drugs are “bad” may not stop them from doing drugs and reduces the chance that they will reach out for help if they need it. Hughes advises being real with kids about drugs and telling them that the longer they do drugs, the more chance they have of running into unwanted pregnancies, overdoses, arrests, and crimes. Kids need to know that if there’s a problem, they can talk to their parents.

Hughes’ 10-year anniversary of being clean is tinged with sadness because he has lost many friends along the way to overdose and suicide. Addiction can take a driving seat in one’s life and drive everything else out of it. He empowers himself by saying, “No, I won’t be having a sneaky red wine with dinner” because he has seen relapse too many times, and no one is immune.

In conclusion, addiction is a disease that affects everyone, and families must not enable their loved ones. Finding purpose and gratitude helps keep one clean, and being real with kids about drugs is crucial. Addiction is a sad journey, but recovery is possible.

News Source : Kimberly Gillan

Source Link :I’ve been 10 years sober/