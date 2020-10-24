SOC Tyler Black Death – Dead : Tyler Black Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
SOC Tyler Black has died, according to a statement posted online on October 24. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
I just found out that our friend SOC Tyler Black recently passed away. He was our guest at the Inaugural Navy Ball of North Texas. Such a huge loss to all of that knew him. We have the watch brother.
Posted by Navy Ball of North Texas on Friday, October 23, 2020
The world lost another great man but gained another guardian angel. Tyler Black, I’ll remember you for your quirky jokes & loving personality. You’d jump at the chance to help others. Thank you soldier for your years of service! Give our buddy JT a big hug in Heaven . RIP my old friend!
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
