SoCal natives among those killed in shooting at Washington EDM festival, Beyond Wonderland today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two women from Southern California, identified as 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla and 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz, were killed when a shooter fired randomly into a crowd at a Washington state campground. The victims were engaged and had recently moved to Seattle. The shooting occurred on Saturday night at a camping area near the Gorge Amphitheater, where thousands of people were attending an electronic dance music festival. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old James M. Kelly, an active duty member of the U.S. Army based out of Joint Base Lewis McCord, was eventually confronted by police and taken into custody. Kelly has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree assault domestic violence. A third victim, 31-year-old Andrew J. Caudra of Eugene, Oregon was also shot and is still receiving treatment.

Beyond Wonderland shooting victims Washington state EDM festival shooting SoCal natives killed in shooting Electronic dance music festival tragedy Gun violence at music festivals

News Source : ABC7 Los Angeles

Source Link :Beyond Wonderland shooting: Victims killed at Washington state electronic dance music festival were originally from SoCal/