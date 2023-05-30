“Social Anxiety Treatment”: Fasedienol Nasal Spray: A Promising Treatment for Social Anxiety Disorder.

VistaGen’s Fasedienol Nasal Spray: A Promising Treatment for Social Anxiety Disorder

VistaGen is a biopharmaceutical company that is in the late clinical stage, focusing on revolutionizing the treatment options for individuals who suffer from central nervous system disorders, anxiety, and depression. One of their most promising products is fasedienol (PH94B), an investigational pherine nasal spray that has a proposed mechanism of action that regulates the neural circuits of fear and anxiety in the olfactory-amygdala and attenuates the tone of the sympathetic autonomic nervous system.

VistaGen is currently developing fasedienol in a Phase 3 program that aims to treat social anxiety disorder (SAD). Recently, Vistagen announced positive data from a Phase 3 open-label study of fasedienol nasal spray that was used to treat adults with SAD. They will present safety and exploratory efficacy data from this study at the American Society for Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) 2023 Annual Meeting in Miami.

The Phase 3 Open-Label Study of Fasedienol Nasal Spray

The official clinical trial for the Phase 3 open-label study of fasedienol nasal spray in the treatment of anxiety in adults with SAD has the title “A Phase 3 Open-label Safety Trial of PH94B Nasal Spray in the Acute Treatment of Anxiety in Adult Subjects With Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD).” Fasedienol, which is also known as PH94B, is a fast-acting nasal spray that regulates the olfactory-amygdala.

The long-term, open-label treatment data of as-needed intranasal administrations of fasedienol in a real-world setting will be highlighted in the presentation at the ASCP 2023 Annual Meeting. After the conference, the poster will be available on VistaGen’s website.

VTGN Stock Analysis: Revenue and Earnings Growth Rates, P/E and Price Ratios, and More

On May 30, 2023, VTGN stock opened at $0.13 and had a day’s range between $0.13 and $0.14 with a trading volume of 251,863 shares. The market capitalization was $28.9 million, with an earnings growth rate of 49.93% for the last year but a decline of -12.00% for this year. The revenue growth rate for the last year was 1.78%, and the P/E ratio was not available. The price/sales ratio was 221.39, and the price/book ratio was 0.42.

VTGN’s stock price did not change from the previous day’s close, and the company’s next reporting date was June 27, 2023, with an EPS forecast of -$0.05. The annual revenue for the last year was $1.1 million, and the annual profit was -$47.8 million, with a net profit margin of -4,307.19%. VTGN operates in the biotechnology industry and has its headquarters in South San Francisco, California. Investors should monitor the company’s financials and industry trends before making any investment decisions.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) Stock Price Forecast for May 30, 2023: Analysts Predict 85.6% Increase

On May 30, 2023, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) had a median target price of $0.25, according to data from CNN Money. This represents a significant increase of 85.6% from the last price of $0.13. The high and low estimates for the 12-month price forecast are also $0.25, indicating a consensus among the one analyst covering the stock.

Despite this positive outlook, the current consensus among investment analysts is to hold VTGN stock. This rating has remained unchanged since April, indicating that there is no significant change in the overall sentiment towards the company. However, investors should note that this rating could change in the future as new information becomes available.

Looking at the company’s financial performance, VTGN reported earnings per share of -$0.05 and sales of $179.6K for the current quarter. These figures suggest that the company is not yet profitable and is still in the early stages of its growth. Investors should also note that VTGN is scheduled to report its earnings on June 27, 2023.

Overall, VTGN’s stock performance on May 30, 2023, suggests that there is optimism among analysts about the company’s future prospects. However, investors should exercise caution and conduct their own research before making any investment decisions. The company’s financial performance and upcoming earnings report should also be closely monitored to gauge the stock’s future performance.

Anxiety treatment Social anxiety disorder Nasal spray medication Vistagen Fasedienol

News Source : Yasmim Mendonça

Source Link :Vistagens Promising Treatment for Social Anxiety Disorder Fasedienol Nasal Spray/