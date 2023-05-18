“Social club shooting” today : 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting and Brawl at Private Social Club

1. #PrivatSocialClubShooting

A shooting at a nightclub near the University of Texas at San Antonio has left one man dead and three others injured. The incident occurred after two groups of around 20 individuals began fighting inside the bar. Security and bouncers pushed the groups outside where the altercation continued until one group pulled out a gun and started firing. One victim was hit in the chest and died upon arrival at the hospital. Two others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while one victim who was shot left the scene before police arrived. The victims were all men in their 20s, and security at the bar had body cameras, which investigators are reviewing. Police are searching for the shooter, and no arrest has been made.

The incident is yet another example of the dangers of gun violence in the US, particularly in and around bars and nightclubs. The use of guns to settle disputes, whether between individuals or groups, is a growing concern in the country. The fact that the argument started inside the bar and escalated to a shooting outside highlights the need for better security measures at such venues. The use of body cameras by security personnel is a positive step towards increasing accountability and preventing such incidents. However, more needs to be done to address the underlying issues that lead to gun violence in the first place, including access to firearms and the prevalence of violent crime in certain areas.

Read Full story : Privat Social Club shooting, brawl leaves 1 dead, 3 injured /

News Source : Taylor Pettaway

