“Social housing TV show”: Creating a Compelling Show on Social Housing: Lessons from 60 Days on the Estates, Minus Tory MPs

Exploring Poverty without the Patronising Gaze: A Review of “60 Days on the Estates”

Many of us have seen TV shows where middle-class presenters attempt to live on benefits for a week or explore council estates to understand poverty. However, these shows often come across as patronising, with presenters more interested in showing off their own resilience than truly understanding the challenges faced by those living in poverty. That’s why “60 Days on the Estates,” a new TV series on Channel 4 and More4, is a refreshing change.

The show follows Ed Stafford, a former army officer turned explorer and survivalist, as he spends three weeks on a London estate and three weeks on its Brummie equivalent. Unlike other TV presenters, Stafford doesn’t come across as smug or self-righteous. He’s genuinely interested in understanding the challenges faced by those living on the estate and is willing to listen and learn from them.

One of the most memorable moments of the show is when Stafford meets Michelle, a mother of nine, and her friend Dionne, a single mother of three sets of twins. Dionne has lived in the same one-bedroom council flat since she was a university student, and she’s been trying to get rehoused for years. She shows Stafford the correspondence between her and the council, where she begs to be rehoused or for them to mend the leaking pipe on the block’s roof that is causing rising damp and black mould on the walls and her children to have asthma. Nothing has been done yet.

This scene perfectly encapsulates the struggles faced by those living in poverty. They’re often stuck in substandard housing with no hope of getting out, and their complaints and requests for help are ignored. Stafford listens to Dionne and Michelle’s stories without judgement, and he even brings them cooked chicken as a small gesture of kindness.

Another memorable moment is when Stafford meets Phil, a former gardener who’s now a crack addict. Phil has had a terrible childhood that led him down this path, and he’s trying to get his life back on track by taking up a job offer from a painter and decorator friend. However, he’s terrified of failing and proving to himself that he can’t function in the real world. Stafford sits and listens to Phil’s story, showing empathy and understanding.

Overall, “60 Days on the Estates” is a powerful and thought-provoking show that explores poverty without the patronising gaze of other TV shows. Stafford’s gentle demeanour and willingness to listen make him an excellent presenter for this topic, and the show does an excellent job of showing the struggles faced by those living in poverty. It’s a must-watch for anyone interested in social issues and a reminder that poverty is a complex problem that requires more than just a week-long experiment to understand.

Social housing Estate living Affordable housing Community development Urban regeneration

News Source : Lucy Mangan

Source Link :60 Days on the Estates review – how to make a great show about social housing? Don’t involve Tory MPs | Television & radio/