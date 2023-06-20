“Social Media Giant: Facebook’s Dominance in the Online World”

Mike Carfagno, a beloved wrestler from Woodland, NJ and a member of the Rider University wrestling team, has passed away. The news of his untimely death has left his loved ones and friends devastated. Mike Carfagno’s cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Those who knew Mike Carfagno remember him as a dedicated athlete and a kind-hearted person. He was a fierce competitor on the wrestling mat and always gave his all. His passion for the sport was evident in the way he trained and competed.

Mike Carfagno’s passing is a great loss to the Rider University community and the wrestling world. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

