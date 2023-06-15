Social Media Influencer Cabrel Nanjip Nyamton Reportedly Killed en Route to Boumnyebel

Well-known Social Media Influencer Cabrel Nanjip Nyamton Killed in Tragic Car Accident

According to sources, on the way to Boumnyebel, the popular social media influencer Cabrel Nanjip Nyamton was involved in a terrible car accident that led to his untimely death. The passing of comedian Cabrel Nanjip has brought sorrow throughout Cameroon.

On June 15, 2023, at 9:13 am, Cabrel Nanjip lost his life in a tragic car accident on the Douala-Yaounde highway between Pouma and Edea. The reasons behind the accident are still unknown, but the news of his sudden demise has left the people of Cameroon in shock and disbelief.

According to information obtained by the editorial team of Camerounweb, Cabrel Nanjip’s body is currently at the mortuary of a nearby hospital in Edea. Social media videos of the accident depict a terrifying scene, but reports suggest that Cabrel Nanjip did not pass away immediately from his injuries.

