Social media threat prompts soft lockdown at Statesboro High School today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
According to a representative from Bulloch County Schools, the school authorities were informed of the social media threat when students were arriving at 7:44 a.m. on Thursday morning.
- Statesboro High School lockdown
- Social media threat at Statesboro High School
- Safety measures at Statesboro High School
- Statesboro High School security protocols
- Emergency response at Statesboro High School
News Source : WSAV-TV
Source Link :Statesboro High School placed on 'soft lockdown' following social media threat/