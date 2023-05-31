“Social tourism vouchers”: Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for Social Tourism Vouchers through OAED – DYPA

Social Tourism: Applications Open for the 2023-2024 Period

Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., the submission of electronic applications for beneficiaries and providers for their participation in the Social Tourism Program for Employees – Unemployed for the 2023-2024 period of the Public Employment Service (DYPA) will begin. For the first time, the program will start one month earlier than usual, in order to provide ample time for processing applications and preparing for the upcoming tourism season.

What is the Social Tourism Program?

The Social Tourism Program for Employees – Unemployed is a government initiative aimed at providing affordable vacation opportunities for low-income families, people with disabilities, and the elderly. The program is open to both employed and unemployed individuals who meet the eligibility criteria.

The program offers subsidized vacation packages that include transportation, accommodation, and meals at various destinations across Greece. The aim is to promote domestic tourism, boost local economies, and provide a much-needed break for those who cannot afford to travel on their own.

Who is Eligible?

To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a Greek citizen or permanent resident

Be employed or unemployed

Have a low income

Be a member of a large family, a person with disabilities, or an elderly person

Beneficiaries are selected based on a points system that takes into account their income, family size, and other factors. Priority is given to those who have not participated in the program before.

How to Apply

Applications for both beneficiaries and providers can be submitted online through the DYPA website. Beneficiaries must provide their personal information, income details, and any relevant documentation, such as proof of disability or family size. Providers must provide information about their accommodation and meal offerings, as well as their rates and availability.

The application period for beneficiaries will remain open until June 30, 2023, while providers can submit their applications until December 31, 2023. However, it is recommended to submit applications as early as possible to increase the chances of being selected.

What to Expect

The Social Tourism Program has been a huge success since its inception in 2018, with thousands of families benefitting from the subsidized vacation packages. The program has also helped to boost local economies and promote domestic tourism.

For the 2023-2024 period, the program has expanded its offerings to include more destinations and accommodation options. Beneficiaries can choose from a range of packages that cater to their specific needs and preferences, while providers can benefit from increased exposure and business opportunities.

Conclusion

The Social Tourism Program for Employees – Unemployed is an important initiative that provides much-needed relief for low-income families, people with disabilities, and the elderly. With the application period now open for the 2023-2024 period, it is an excellent opportunity for eligible individuals to apply and enjoy a subsidized vacation in Greece. For providers, it is a chance to showcase their offerings and benefit from increased business opportunities. Overall, the program is a win-win for everyone involved and helps to promote social and economic development in Greece.

Source Link :Social tourism: Applications for vouchers in OAED – DYPA begin – Step by step the process/

