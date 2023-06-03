Social worker Becca Rogers slams housing association for not letting her join Rainbow Street trend in Gloucester

Rainbow Street in Gloucester : Social worker Becca Rogers slams housing association for not allowing her home to be painted in rainbow colours on ‘Rainbow Road’ in Gloucester

A housing association has been criticized by a social worker residing on “Rainbow Road,” a street that has been transformed by vibrant colours. Hopewell Street, previously known as the worst place to live in Gloucester, was given a new lease of life when artist and landlady Tash Frootko painted houses in bold colours. However, Becca Rogers, a 24-year-old social worker known for her rainbow-coloured hair, was disappointed when her house wasn’t included in the transformation. She explained that her home is owned by a housing association that didn’t agree to it being painted in bright colours. Despite this, the vibrant colours have brought pride to the area, with residents choosing their own colours and praising the transformation. The project was funded by the Government’s Levelling Up scheme and has restored hope and pride in the area while uniting the community.

News Source : By Tom Bedford

