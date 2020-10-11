Sofia Gomez Death – Dead – Obituary : Woman Hit by an NYPD Car Has Died.

20-year-old womn has died four days after she was struck by a marked [NYPD] police car a short walk from her home in the Bronx, police said.”

Sofia Gomez has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

” Justice Committee on Twitter: “We send our condolences to the family of Sofia Gomez, who was hit by an NYPD car as they recklessly sped through an intersection. The officers that were driving need to be held responsible for their actions. ”

We send our condolences to the family of Sofia Gomez, who was hit by an NYPD car as they recklessly sped through an intersection. The officers that were driving need to be held responsible for their actions.https://t.co/geF6PqRE8X pic.twitter.com/9MQNjtugUP — Justice Committee (@watchthecops) October 10, 2020

Sofia Gomez died Thursday just two months after arriving in the U.S. in hopes of pursuing a better life in the Bronx after leaving her native Guatemala.”

Tributes

