Soft Glam Makeup: Preparing for the Day: Soft Glam Makeup and Installing a Curly 4A/4B Edges Wig with OMGHERHAIR

Get Ready with Me: Soft Glam Makeup + Curly 4A/4B Edges Wig Install ft OMGHERHAIR

Getting ready for a special occasion can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to hair and makeup. But with the right tools and techniques, achieving a soft glam look can be easy and effortless. In this tutorial, we will walk you through the steps to create a stunning soft glam makeup look and how to install a curly 4A/4B edges wig from OMGHERHAIR.

Step 1: Prep your Skin

Before applying any makeup, it is essential to prep your skin to ensure that your makeup goes on smoothly and lasts all day. Start by cleansing your skin with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt or oil. Follow up with a toner to balance the pH of your skin. Once your skin is clean and toned, apply a moisturizer to hydrate and protect your skin. Don’t forget to apply a primer to create a smooth base for your makeup.

Step 2: Apply Foundation

Foundation is the key to achieving a flawless base for your makeup. Apply your favorite foundation using a brush or a beauty blender, making sure to blend it well into your skin. If you have any blemishes or dark spots, use a concealer to cover them up. Set your foundation with a loose powder to prevent any shine or oiliness.

Step 3: Add some Color to your Face

To give your face some dimension, apply bronzer to the hollows of your cheeks, temples, and jawline. Use a blush to add some color to your cheeks. For a soft glam look, stick to neutral or peachy tones.

Step 4: Define your Eyes

For a soft glam look, choose neutral eyeshadow shades. Apply a light shade onto your eyelid, a medium shade onto your crease, and a darker shade onto your outer corner. Blend the colors well to create a seamless transition. Apply eyeliner to your upper lash line and smudge it out for a soft, smoky effect. Finish off with mascara to give your lashes some volume and length.

Step 5: Apply Lipstick

For a soft glam look, choose a nude or peachy lipstick shade. Apply it to your lips and blot it with a tissue to create a matte finish.

Step 6: Install your Wig

Now that your makeup is complete, it’s time to install your wig. OMGHERHAIR offers high-quality curly 4A/4B edges wigs that are perfect for achieving a natural-looking hairstyle. Start by braiding your hair into cornrows or twist it into bantu knots. Place the wig onto your head and adjust it until it fits comfortably. Use a wig cap to secure your hair underneath the wig. Cut the lace of the wig to fit your hairline, and use a glue or adhesive to secure it in place. Style your wig using a wide-tooth comb or your fingers.

Final Thoughts

With these easy steps, you can achieve a stunning soft glam look and install a curly 4A/4B edges wig from OMGHERHAIR. Remember to take your time and blend your makeup well to achieve a flawless finish. And with the right wig, you can transform your hairstyle in minutes.

