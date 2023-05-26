Soft Glam Makeup Tutorial: A Soft Glam Makeup Tutorial featuring Blue Butterfly Editorial Look

Editorial Blue Butterfly Soft Glam Makeup Tutorial

Makeup is an art, and it is all about creativity and self-expression. There are different makeup styles, but one of the most popular ones is the soft glam makeup look. This makeup style is all about enhancing your natural beauty while still looking glamorous. Today, we are going to talk about the Editorial Blue Butterfly Soft Glam Makeup Tutorial, which is perfect for a photoshoot, editorial, or any special event.

Prepping Your Skin

Before applying any makeup, you need to make sure that your skin is clean and moisturized. Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser and patting it dry with a clean towel. Apply a lightweight moisturizer to your face to keep it hydrated and smooth. Wait for a few minutes to let the moisturizer settle before moving on to the next step.

Creating the Base

Creating a flawless base is essential for any makeup look. Apply a primer to your face to even out your skin tone and create a smooth canvas for your makeup. Next, apply a dewy foundation to your face using a beauty blender or a foundation brush. Make sure to blend it well, especially around your hairline and jawline. Set your foundation with a translucent setting powder to prevent it from creasing or smudging.

Contouring and Highlighting

Contouring and highlighting are essential for creating a soft glam makeup look. Start by contouring your cheekbones, jawline, and temples using a contour stick or powder. Blend it well using a contour brush or beauty blender. Next, highlight your cheekbones, brow bone, and the bridge of your nose using a highlighter. Blend it well to create a subtle glow.

Creating the Eye Look

The editorial blue butterfly soft glam makeup look is all about the eyes. Start by applying a light blue eyeshadow to your eyelid using an eyeshadow brush. Blend it well to create a seamless transition. Next, apply a dark blue eyeshadow to the outer corner of your eyes and blend it well. Use a white eyeshadow to highlight your brow bone and inner corner of your eyes.

Next, apply a black eyeliner to your upper lash line and create a winged eyeliner. Use a white eyeliner to line your lower lash line and create a waterline. Apply a few coats of mascara to your eyelashes to make them look fuller and longer. If you want to add some drama to your eye look, you can apply false eyelashes.

Finishing Touches

To complete the editorial blue butterfly soft glam makeup look, apply a blue lipstick or lip gloss to your lips. Use a lip liner to define your lips and prevent your lipstick from bleeding. You can also apply some blush to your cheeks to add some color to your face.

Conclusion

The editorial blue butterfly soft glam makeup tutorial is perfect for anyone who wants to create a glamorous look while still looking natural. This makeup look is all about enhancing your natural beauty and creating a subtle glow. With the right makeup products and tools, you can recreate this look at home and look like a model in no time. Remember to prep your skin, create a flawless base, contour and highlight, create the eye look, and finish with some lipstick and blush. With these steps, you can achieve the perfect soft glam makeup look that will make you feel confident and beautiful.

Source Link :Editorial Blue Butterfly Soft Glam Makeup Tutorial/

Soft glam makeup tutorial Blue butterfly editorial makeup Blue butterfly eye makeup tutorial Editorial makeup looks with blue butterfly theme Makeup tutorial for blue butterfly inspired editorial looks