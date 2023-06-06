Soft Kulcha recipe on tawa: Make Soft Kulcha at Home – Recipe for Bakers in the Market

Introduction:

Kulcha is a popular Indian bread that is usually enjoyed with curries or chutneys. It is a soft, fluffy bread that is traditionally made in a tandoor oven. However, you can also make it at home on a tawa or griddle. In this article, we will share an easy recipe for making soft kulchas at home.

Ingredients:

-3 cups all-purpose flour

-1 tsp salt

-1 tsp sugar

-1 tsp baking powder

-1/2 tsp baking soda

-1/2 cup plain yogurt

-1/2 cup milk

-2 tbsp oil

-1/4 cup melted butter

Instructions:

Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda.

Step 2: Add the plain yogurt, milk, and oil to the dry ingredients. Mix until you have a soft and pliable dough.

Step 3: Knead the dough for about 5 minutes until it’s smooth and elastic.

Step 4: Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 30 minutes.

Step 5: Divide the dough into equal-sized balls. Roll each ball into a round shape, about 1/4 inch thick.

Step 6: Heat a tawa or griddle on medium heat. Place a rolled-out kulcha on the griddle and cook for about 1-2 minutes until small bubbles form on the surface.

Step 7: Flip the kulcha and cook for another minute on the other side.

Step 8: Brush the cooked kulcha with melted butter and serve hot.

Tips:

-If the dough is too dry, add a little more milk or water to make it soft and pliable.

-If you want a crispy kulcha, cook it for a little longer on both sides.

-You can also add some chopped garlic or herbs to the dough for extra flavor.

Conclusion:

Making soft kulchas at home is easy and requires only a few basic ingredients. With this recipe, you can enjoy freshly made kulchas with your favorite curry or chutney. So next time you crave for some delicious Indian bread, try making kulchas at home and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

