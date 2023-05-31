“Softball rankings Monterey Herald”: Top 10 Softball Rankings Concluded – Monterey Herald

Top 10 Softball Rankings

1. Hollister

The States No. 1 ranked team should be gathering national ranking consideration.

2. Notre Dame

CCS Division I champions opened the NorCal DII tournament with a win over Inderkum of Sacramento.

3. Monterey

CCS Division II champions season came to a close, falling on a walk-off sacrifice fly to Bullard.

4. Salinas

Reached the CCS finals for the second straight year, this time falling on a walk-off homer.

5. Alvarez

Two-time CCS divisional champions choose to close their season with a win.

6. San Lorenzo Valley

Fell to national power St. Francis of Mountain View in the Open Division quarterfinals.

7. Stevenson

The Mission Division champions were ousted in the Division I quarterfinals.

8. Pacific Grove

Reached the CCS Division V finals for the first time in 27 years with just two seniors.

9. North Salinas

Captured its first CCS title in 20 years after winning the Division V championship.

10. North County

One of seven teams from the Gabilan Division to reach the CCS divisional semifinals.

On the bubble:

King City, Aptos, Monte Vista, Gonzales, Carmel.

News Source : John Devine

