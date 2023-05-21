Softwood from Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Get: Obtaining Softwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Collecting Softwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Guide

As with any survival or farming simulator-style game, there are a bunch of different woods to collect and the same goes for Disney Dreamlight Valley. With each biome, there are different types of wood all around ranging from hardwood, softwood, drywood, and more. For those needing help regarding this aspect of the game, this guide will teach players where to find softwood and what it can be used for.

What is Softwood?

Softwood is one of the most common woods in the game, which can be used to craft many things. Players will quickly find themselves having a ton of wood very quickly as they explore the valley. It will be extremely beneficial for players to stock up on this material as it will be needed quite often throughout the Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to Find Softwood

Players will find themselves often needing softwood throughout their time playing Disney Dreamlight Valley as this material is used often in crafting. Softwood can be found in the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust biomes, and is also sold at Kristoff’s Stall if players have it unlocked.

Softwood is used to complete many missions like creating a Boat Repair Kit which requires 2x iron, 4x rope, 8 hardwood, and 16 softwood. Or, when it comes time to build Kristoff’s Stall materials will be needed in order to have it built. Those materials needed are: 1x Goofy’s Stall Parts, 10x iron ingot, 35x hardwood, 50x stone, and 50x softwood.

This material can also be used to make Shovel Blade, which requires 10x softwood along with 10x hardwood, 4x iron ingot, and 3 Tinkering Parts. These quests are all given by Kristoff and Goofy that require softwood. Luckily, softwood is pretty easy to collect up a bunch of very quickly. Players can just find it lying around in the biomes that it spawns in.

A very quick way to get softwood is by digging up all the tree stumps around on the valley. These will produce quite a bit of softwood once dug up. Unfortunately, softwood isn’t an item that can be sold for a lot of money. When sold, players only make $5 Star Coins from selling softwood at Goofy’s Stall. The softwood material is required for a lot of recipes as well, and especially comes in handy for making wooden chest to store all other ingredients and materials in. It is a smart idea to put back a couple stacks of each type of wood to assure players will have enough in Disney Dreamlight Valley as they progress.

Conclusion

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a fun and engaging game that offers players a lot of different things to do. Collecting softwood is just one of the many things players will need to do in order to progress throughout the game. By following this guide, players will be able to easily find softwood and use it to craft the items they need. With a little bit of effort, players will be able to master the game and have a great time doing it.

News Source : Game Rant

Source Link :Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Get Softwood/