Sohail Malik – focus keyword including suspect’s name : IRS officer arrested for stalking and molesting female IAS officer

Posted on May 20, 2023

IRS Officer Sohail Malik Arrested for Stalking and Molesting Female IAS Officer

An IRS officer from Delhi has been arrested on charges of stalking and molesting a female IAS officer. The accused, identified as Sohail Malik, a 2010 batch IRS officer, allegedly met the victim in April 2020 while working in the COVID-19 support group. The victim, who had refused Malik’s advances multiple times, filed a police complaint at the Parliament Street Police station on May 16, following which a case was registered under sections 354D, 354, and 506 of the IPC. Malik was later granted bail.

News Source : Vanya Gautam

