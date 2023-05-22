Sohail – victim name : Wife and paramour allegedly kill husband in Surjani Town

Wife and lover arrested for murder of Sohail in Surjani Town

On Sunday, a man was allegedly killed by his wife in the Surjani Town area. The incident occurred at a house in Rozi Goth, within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police station. The police and rescue workers were informed and arrived at the scene to transport the victim, identified as 36-year-old Sohail, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. According to initial investigations, Sohail’s wife, Mahjabeen, with the help of her lover, rendered him unconscious and subsequently strangled him to death. The suspects have been arrested by the police. Initially, the police received the report of a body with torture marks at a house, but during the investigation, they discovered that the victim’s wife was involved in the murder. SHO Ganwar Khan stated that the victim’s wife was trying to mislead the investigators during her initial statement. The initial medical report revealed that Sohail had been given narcotics to render him unconscious. The victim’s wife admitted to the murder during police interrogation. She informed the police that she was having an affair with her landlord, Matloob, alias Kamran, and they both planned the murder. The victim was employed at a factory and had no children. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

News Source : Our Correspondent

