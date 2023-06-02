“Solar PV Brand”: “Pv Magazine International: Hanersun Receives “Top 100 Solar PV Brands” and “Fastest Growing Brand” Awards in 2021″

Hanersun named among “PVBL Top 100 Solar PV Brands in the World” and “The Fastest Growing Brand of 2023”

On 22-23 May 2023, the CPC 8th Century Photovoltaic Conference of 2023 and PVBL 11th Global PV Global Photovoltaic Brand Rankings Announcement Ceremony were held in Shanghai City, China. During the event, Hanersun, a leading solar manufacturer, was awarded “PVBL Top 100 Solar PV Brands in the World” and “The Fastest Growing Brand of 2023”.

Strong Innovation and Outstanding Quality

Hanersun has always been known for its innovation capacity and strict quality control. The company has strengthened its technology development, process upgrade, and product iteration to maintain its position as a leading solar manufacturer.

Since successfully switching its brand last year, Hanersun has accelerated its visibility in Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. The company has achieved remarkable worldwide market performance and customer reputation results. This has been reflected in Hanersun’s recognition at the PVBL 11th Global PV Global Photovoltaic Brand Rankings Announcement Ceremony.

“The Fastest Growing Brand of 2023”

The PVBL “the Fastest Growing Brand of 2023” award is a testament to Hanersun’s competitive strength around the world. It reflects the company’s commitment to technological upgrading and innovation in the PV industry, as well as its stable development strategy.

On the road to global carbon neutrality, new energy companies represented by solar and energy storage are receiving more and more attention. As an important player, Hanersun will continue to make a more important contribution to the low-carbon world and build an excellent world-class solar brand.

Conclusion

With its strong innovation, outstanding quality, and increasingly excellent performance, Hanersun has been named among “PVBL Top 100 Solar PV Brands in the World” and “The Fastest Growing Brand of 2023”. As a leading solar manufacturer, Hanersun is committed to promoting technological upgrading and innovation in the PV industry. The company is making a more important contribution to the low-carbon world and building an excellent world-class solar brand.

News Source : pv magazine International

Source Link :Hanersun was awarded “Top 100 Solar PV Brands” and “The Fastest Growing Brand” this year – pv magazine International/