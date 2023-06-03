Elijah N. Robertson (victim) : Soldier Spc. Elijah N. Robertson identified as victim in Clarksville motorcycle crash

The victim of a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Clarksville, Tennessee has been identified as 23-year-old Spc. Elijah N. Robertson, a Soldier stationed at Ft. Campbell. The collision occurred on Ft. Campbell Boulevard at Durrett Dr. and Robertson was transported to Tennova Healthcare for treatment before passing away from his injuries. Robertson was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division and served as a rifle platoon medic until 2022. He received several awards during his service and was described as a dedicated medical professional and outstanding Soldier. Ft. Campbell authorities are working with Clarksville police to assist in the ongoing investigation.

