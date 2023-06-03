“Soldiers Sgt. Lia Ben Nun and Staff Sgt. Ohad Dahan killed in attack on Israel’s border with Egypt”

“Staff Sgt. Ohad Dahan” : “Soldiers Lia Ben Nun and Ohad Dahan killed in attack on Israel-Egypt border”

Three Israeli soldiers, including a female soldier, were killed in a terror attack on the Israeli-Egyptian border. Two soldiers were found shot to death at an IDF outpost, while a third soldier was killed in an exchange of gunfire with an Egyptian police officer who was later identified as the terrorist. The soldiers killed were named as 19-year-old Sgt. Lia Ben Nun and 20-year-old Staff Sgt. Ohad Dahan, both members of the Bardelas Battalion. The terrorist apparently infiltrated into Israel from Egypt, and the incident has sparked an investigation by the IDF. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressed his condolences and praised the diligence of the troops, while the Egyptian military claimed that the shooting occurred during a pursuit of suspected drug smugglers.

