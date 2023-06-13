Solely Clothing Co. founder, Treyvor Craven from Dubuque, Iowa, passes away in tragic car crash.







Fatal Car Accident of Treyvor Craven

Dubuque, Iowa Fatal car accident Solely Clothing Co. Treyvor Craven Entrepreneurship

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Treyvor Craven, a resident of Dubuque, Iowa, lost his life in a tragic car accident. He was the founder of Solely Clothing Co. and also worked as the bar manager at Galena Lions Den.During this difficult time, everyone wants to extend their condolences and let Treyvor Craven’s family know that they are in their thoughts.The medical personnel at the accident site declared him dead, and the investigating department estimates that the incident occurred at around 3:45 AM.