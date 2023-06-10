Solidarity march in Montreal for Mahsa Amini, Iranian student who died in unclear circumstances after arrest

Mahsa Amini : March in solidarity with Iranian people following death of Mahsa Amini

The Femme, Vie, Liberté Montréal collective and the French-language branch of Amnesty International Canada are organizing a solidarity march for the Iranian people amidst social upheaval caused by protests against the authoritarian regime in power. The main gathering will occur on Saturday in Montreal, with participants meeting at Square Cabot near Atwater metro station at 1 p.m. Tensions in Iran have escalated since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian student, died under unclear circumstances in September 2022, three days after being arrested. Waves of mass protests have created a movement across the country calling for a change in the theocratic regime, which has been met with violent repression by authorities resulting in tens of thousands of arrests and arbitrary sentences. The rally in Montreal has two objectives: to unite voices and show support for the Iranian people’s struggle for greater freedom and to pressure the Canadian government to take action to end Iranian authoritarianism and violence.

News Source : Montreal

