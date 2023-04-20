Sollenberger Death Virginia : Remembering Sollenberger: NASCAR driver mourned in Virginia for his skill and character

Sollenberger’s Talent and Spirit Remembered: Virginia in Mourning for the NASCAR Driver’s Passing

VIRGINIA RACING LEGEND BOBBY SOLLENBERGER PASSES AWAY

Virginia mourns the loss of one of its most cherished racing icons, Bobby Sollenberger, who died on July 18, 2021, at 72 years old. Sollenberger, a NASCAR driver from Harrisonburg, was admired for his remarkable driving skills and a friendly demeanor that made him approachable to everyone. He was a familiar figure in the Virginia racing circles, and his absence will be deeply felt.

EARLY LIFE AND CAREER

Bobby Sollenberger was born on February 19, 1949, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He started his driving career in the 1970s racing in local circuits before transitioning to the NASCAR Cup Series. Sollenberger made his Cup Series debut at Martinsville Speedway in 1978, finishing 13th in his maiden race. His last Cup Series race was at Daytona International Speedway in 1985, after which he retired. One of his career highlights was finishing fourth at Talladega in 1981 and fifth at Bristol in 1979. Sollenberger impressed on superspeedways, regularly maneuvering high banks and tremendous speeds with ease. He also raced with finesse on short tracks and entertained a horde of supporters with his relaxed, smooth driving style.

BEYOND RACING

Sollenberger’s kind and generous nature was no secret, and many hailed him for his selflessness. He was passionate about supporting various charitable causes, among them the Special Olympics and the American Cancer Society. He was an active volunteer for the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, donating his resources and lending his time to help the organizations that made a difference in the community. He also regularly mentored young drivers in Virginia, offering advice and support, assisting them in honing their skill set.

HIS LEGACY

Bobby Sollenberger’s death leaves a significant void in the Virginia racing community. Fellow drivers, fans, and friends have been quick to offer their condolences and honor his legacy. NASCAR driver Jeb Burton tweeted a heartfelt tribute, saying, “Rest in peace Bobby Sollenberger. You were a great Virginia racer and a better person. Prayers for your family.” Local news outlets have shared stories of his feats and offered front-page obituaries remembering him as a legend.

The family of Bobby Sollenberger has requested donations to the American Cancer Society be made in his memory. Sollenberger’s life reminds us of the importance of kindness and philanthropy in our communities. His memory shall be a continued inspiration for generations to come, and his impact on Virginia’s racing community will endure for years to come.