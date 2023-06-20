Somalis Mourn the Loss of Five Young Women in Lake Street Car Crash: Remembering Sahra Gesaade

Sahra Gesaade Obituary: A Tragic Loss for the Somali Community

The Lake Street vehicle collision that claimed the lives of five young Somali women has left the community in deep shock and mourning. Among the victims was Sahra Gesaade, a vibrant and beloved member of the community.

Sahra was just 23 years old and had a bright future ahead of her. She was a graduate of Augsburg University and was pursuing her dream of becoming a nurse. She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering dedication to helping others.

The loss of Sahra and the other young women has devastated the Somali community, who are struggling to come to terms with this tragedy. Many have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the victims.

The accident occurred on June 14, 2021, when a car carrying the five young women was hit by another vehicle on Lake Street in Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene and is still at large.

The loss of Sahra and the other young women is a heartbreaking reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time.

Lake Street Vehicle Collision Sahra Gesaade Obituary Somalis Grief Fatal Car Accident Young Women Killed in Car Crash