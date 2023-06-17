Son and wife held as prime suspects in Bomet man’s murder

“Joseph Cheruiyot” (victim name) : Son and wife held as suspects in murder of Joseph Cheruiyot

The body of a 57-year-old man was exhumed by police in Bomet after being found dumped in a neighbour’s water pan a week prior in the Chepanyiny area of Chepalungu sub-county. The man’s son and wife, Evaline Cheruiyot, 52, and Zephaniah Bett, 21, are being held as prime suspects. Bett allegedly confessed to participating in the killing under his mother’s instructions. After the confession, the duo was rescued by police from members of the public who wanted to lynch them. The suspect has undergone a mental assessment to prepare for the court process. The postmortem report conducted by pathologist Dr. Titus Ngulungu showed that the deceased, Joseph Cheruiyot, died due to strangulation. Members of the public raised the alarm when they discovered that Joseph had been buried a week prior without police knowledge.

News Source : Paul Ruto

Bomet man exhumed Evidence links son and widow Death investigation Murder case Forensic evidence