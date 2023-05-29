Son charged with killing family over cannibalism fears

Cesar Olalde : Son charged with murder of family members in Texas shooting

An 18-year-old man has been jailed on capital murder charges for the shootings of his parents, sister, and brother in the small Texas town of Nash. The man, named Cesar Olalde, reportedly told police he believed his family were cannibals and feared they would eat him. Olalde was barricaded inside the home when local police responded to calls that he had harmed his family and was threatening to kill himself. Officers convinced Olalde to surrender and found the bodies of his family members in a bathroom. Bowie County court records show Olalde was held on $10 million bond.

