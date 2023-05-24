Son kills mother in Paradip for forcing him to attend ceremony: Ansuman Behera arrested

Ansuman Behera, mentally unsound youth, accused of killing his mother Sulochana Dei : Mother of accused hacked to death by mentally unsound son in Paradip, Odisha

A 20-year-old mentally unsound youth named Ansuman Behera is said to have murdered his mother, Sulochana Dei, who was a teacher in a government primary school at Paradipgarh. The incident took place in Kumbhar Sahi, within the Paradip Lock police limits, on Tuesday. The deceased was allegedly killed for forcing Ansuman to attend a Sradh ceremony. The victim had made her son participate in the ceremony, which reportedly irritated him. On Tuesday morning, Ansuman attacked his mother with a chopper when she was combing her hair on the verandah, causing grievous injuries to her head. Sulochana’s husband Pravakar Behera found her lying in a pool of blood on the village road and lodged a complaint with the police. The accused was arrested, and the chopper used in the crime was seized. The police said that the youth was suffering from mental illness and further investigation is underway.

