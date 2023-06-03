Son of former Red Sox player suspected of killing child in murder-suicide

George Scott III, suspect in murder-suicide of son Dante Hazard and person of interest in mother Lisa Hazard’s disappearance. : Son of former Red Sox player suspected of killing 8-year-old son in murder-suicide

The son of former Red Sox player George “Boomer” Scott is believed to have committed a murder-suicide involving his own child in New Bedford, according to a statement from the Bristol DA’s office. The child, 8-year-old Dante Hazard, was identified as the victim, and his mother, Lisa Hazard, has been missing since 2019. George Scott III, the child’s father, is a person of interest in the investigation into Lisa’s disappearance. Police were called to check on the family after a relative was unable to reach them, and upon entering the residence, discovered the bodies of both individuals. Evidence suggests that Mr. Scott killed his son with a sharp object before taking his own life. The investigation into Lisa’s disappearance remains ongoing, and search warrants executed at the family’s home have been sealed by the court. George “Boomer” Scott passed away in 2013, but his son had previously launched an NFT collection featuring his father’s digital baseball cards.

News Source : Joe Dwinell

