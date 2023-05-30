Son of Helga Maria Hengbarth investigated for living with her corpse for six years to claim pension payments

Helga Maria Hengbarth : Son investigated for living with mother’s corpse to cash in on her pension in Italy

A man in Italy is being investigated after reportedly living with his mother’s corpse for six years to collect her pension payments. The deceased woman, identified as Helga Maria Hengbarth, died at the age of 86 nearly six years ago, but her son allegedly told neighbours that she had moved back to Germany. The police discovered Helga’s “mummified” remains after breaking into the apartment in Verona, northern Italy. Her son, aged 60, later turned himself in to the police. He reportedly collected a total of EUR 180,000 in pension payments during the six years period when his mother was dead. Prosecutors have ordered an autopsy to determine how Helga died.

News Source : Team Latestly

