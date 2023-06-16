Son of Ravens Legend Ray Lewis III Passes Away at Age 28

Ray Lewis III, Son of Ravens Legend, Dies at Age 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis, has passed away at the young age of 28. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Lewis III, a former football player at Coastal Carolina University, was well-known for his athletic abilities and had aspirations of following in his father’s footsteps in the NFL. He had also played for the Indoor Football League’s Salt Lake Screaming Eagles and the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.

The Ravens organization released a statement expressing their condolences to the Lewis family. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Ray Lewis III. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ray and his family during this difficult time.”

Fans and fellow athletes have taken to social media to express their shock and condolences. Lewis III’s passing is a tragic loss for the sports community, and he will be missed by many.

