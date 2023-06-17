Son of Ray Lewis dies under mysterious circumstances

Ray Lewis’ Son Dies from Unknown Violence

It is with heavy hearts that we report the tragic news of Ray Lewis’ son passing away due to unknown acts of violence. The former NFL star’s son, Rayshad Lewis, was just 24 years old at the time of his death.

Details surrounding the circumstances of Rayshad’s passing are still unclear, but the Lewis family has asked for privacy during this difficult time. Rayshad was one of six children in the Lewis family, and his death has undoubtedly shaken those who knew and loved him.

The Baltimore Ravens, the team Ray Lewis played for during his 17-year career, offered their condolences to the Lewis family via Twitter. Many others in the NFL community also expressed their sorrow and support for the family during this trying time.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ray Lewis and his family as they navigate this devastating loss. May Rayshad rest in peace.

Ray Lewis son killed Ray Lewis son murder Ray Lewis son death Ray Lewis son homicide Ray Lewis son killed in violence