Sondheim Actress : Actress Who Worked with Sondheim on Broadway Passes Away at 94 – The Hollywood Reporter

British actress Barbara Bryne, known for her roles as mothers in original Broadway productions of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park With George and Into the Woods, died at the age of 94. Her death was announced by the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, where she performed in over 60 plays from 1970 to 2013. Bryne was nominated for a Drama Desk Award in 1982 for her off-off-Broadway performance in Entertaining Mr. Sloane, and she starred in a Broadway revival of Noël Coward’s family comedy Hay Fever in 1985.

Bryne played George’s mother alongside Mandy Patinkin in Sunday in the Park With George in 1984-85 and was Jack’s mother opposite Bernadette Peters in Into the Woods, which premiered in 1987. She also played Madame Armfeldt in A Little Night Music at the Kennedy Center in 2002. Born in London, Bryne trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and performed in more than 30 roles at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Ontario, Canada, starting in 1966.

On television, Bryne portrayed Mrs. Gaffey on the NBC sitcom Love, Sidney from 1981 to 1983 and provided the voice of Urgl on the HBO animated series The Neverending Story from 1995 to 1996. Her film credits include roles in Milos Forman’s Amadeus and James Ivory’s The Bostonians, both released in 1984. Bryne is survived by her daughter, Susan. Her husband of 65 years, Denny Spence, died in 2018 at the age of 88.

The Guthrie Theater expressed their gratitude for Bryne’s artistry and said that she was a cherished member of the Guthrie family. They also stated that her legacy will live on at the theater and in their hearts forever.

Bryne’s portrayal of mothers in Sondheim’s musicals will be remembered as iconic and powerful. She brought depth and emotion to her characters, leaving a lasting impact on Broadway and theater audiences. Her talent and dedication to her craft will continue to inspire future generations of performers. Bryne’s legacy in the theater industry will be celebrated and commemorated for years to come.

